He wanted her clothes off. So he used a boxcutter, cops say

A Florida man is accused of slashing off his girlfriend’s clothes with a boxcutter that also sliced an eight-inch gash in her leg, according to reports.
Larry Taylor James, 32, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery by strangulation, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s records.
Taylor reportedly did not allow his girlfriend to leave a house in Fort Walton Beach and forced her to remove her clothes, nwfdailynews.com reported. The woman put her clothes back on when he stepped out for a moment. When he returned, she tried to slice them off with box cutters, the report said.
Comments