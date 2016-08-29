Florida

August 29, 2016 1:41 PM

He wanted her clothes off. So he used a boxcutter, cops say

Miami Herald

A Florida man is accused of slashing off his girlfriend’s clothes with a boxcutter that also sliced an eight-inch gash in her leg, according to reports.

Larry Taylor James, 32, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery by strangulation, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s records.

Taylor reportedly did not allow his girlfriend to leave a house in Fort Walton Beach and forced her to remove her clothes, nwfdailynews.com reported. The woman put her clothes back on when he stepped out for a moment. When he returned, she tried to slice them off with box cutters, the report said.

Related content

Florida

Comments

Videos

Police speak out on girl's shooting

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos