8-year-old girl shot in head in Miami-Dade drive-by

An 8-year-old girl standing near her father was shot in the head on Sunday in Miami-Dade.
While relatives said the child had died, police late Sunday would not confirm that. The father also was shot.
The girl and her 32-year-old father were shot just before 5 p.m. at Northwest 25th Avenue and 102nd Street, Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said.
Police said the man was standing in the swale of a yard in front of a house and his daughter by the front door when at least two men pulled up and began shooting at the father.
Police said the men were in a black Ford four-door sedan.
The father was hit several times in the upper torso while his daughter was shot once in the head.
Perez described the child Sunday afternoon as “clinging to life.” Her father was in stable condition Sunday evening.
“I’m at a loss for words,” Perez said. “These tragic events need to stop.”
“It pains me to be here once again speaking about a small child, an innocent child, that has nothing to do with any criminal activity, nothing to do with ongoing disputes and took a bullet that was not intended for her,” Perez said.
At the hospital Sunday night, family and friends huddled together, hugging and sobbing.
The group held hands and formed a circle to pray outside Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
Kenneth McGee, pastor of Greater Harvest Baptist Church in North Miami, led the prayer and encouraged everyone to lift each other up.
“When one hurts, we all hurt,” McGee said.
An uncle who did not want to be named said the father was taking his daughter to the movies when the shooting happened.
He described the father as a family man and a hard worker who loves his kids.
“This violence tears families apart,” the victim’s uncle said. “It’s sad that people can do this.”
Miami-Dade police do not have anyone in custody and said it was too early to say whether Sunday’s shooting was related to another shooting over the weekend in which two people were killed at a wake.
Police are offering a reward of $23,000 to anyone with information that could lead to an arrest.
“What I’m asking for is for the community to step up like they have done in the past. We need to catch them. We need to bring justice to the family, justice to the child, justice to the community and put people behind bars where they belong for doing this heinous act,” Perez said.
Anyone with information can call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Miami Herald photographer Matias Ocner contributed to this report.
