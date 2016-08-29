Giant highway holes shut down Florida turnpike

A broken water line created up two giant sinkhole-like openings that closed the southbound turnpike in Miami Gardens Saturday into Sunday morning.
Surveillance video shows armed robbery of Publix store

A Publix employee was washing the outside windows of a Miramar store about an hour before the store was set to open Monday morning when a man with a gun approached him. The gunman forced the employee inside the store and into an office where another employee was working. That's when he demanded the employees open the safe and fill a bag with cash.

Gator takes stroll through Florida

An alligator taking a stroll through the yard of a home in Land O' Lakes, Florida, was caught on camera on Monday. The gator, first spotted lounging casually in a neighbor's driveway, got up and wandered off when Randy Spencer appeared at the scene with his camera.

Zapping Zika fears during pregnancy

Tracy Towle Humphrey's concern about an outbreak of Zika near her Upper Eastside Miami neighborhood, especially while being six-months pregnant, inspired her and her husband to outfit their home and yard with a multitude of zappers, sprays and a 24/7 propane fueled mosquito magnet machine.

Punta Gorda police officer lets K9 loose on bicyclist

Lee Coel, who shot and killed an elderly woman when he fired real bullets -- instead of blanks -- at her during a police class is a former Miramar officer with a troubled record. This year, he was sued after he ordered his K-9 to attack a bicyclist. The attack was recorded.

