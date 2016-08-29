Giant highway holes shut down Florida turnpike

A Publix employee was washing the outside windows of a Miramar store about an hour before the store was set to open Monday morning when a man with a gun approached him. The gunman forced the employee inside the store and into an office where another employee was working. That's when he demanded the employees open the safe and fill a bag with cash.
An alligator taking a stroll through the yard of a home in Land O' Lakes, Florida, was caught on camera on Monday. The gator, first spotted lounging casually in a neighbor's driveway, got up and wandered off when Randy Spencer appeared at the scene with his camera.
Austin Harrouff is shown in this surveillance video inside of Duffy’s restaurant in Jupiter before he stormed out, trekked three and a half miles in the August heat to brutally attack a middle-aged couple, John Stevens and Michelle Mishcon Stevens, whom he encountered in their garage hangout in their Tequesta home.
A condensed and narrated version of the Miami Herald building security camera footage showing the face-eating attack on a homeless man in Miami in May 2012. The killing of a Martin County couple in August 2016 has drawn comparisons to the earlier case.
Hialeah, Fla., police confirm on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, the arrest of longtime fugitive Anibal Mustelier, who is accused of engineering the failed murder attempts of a Bay of Pigs veteran, and of masterminding a daring Brickell bank heist.
Tracy Towle Humphrey's concern about an outbreak of Zika near her Upper Eastside Miami neighborhood, especially while being six-months pregnant, inspired her and her husband to outfit their home and yard with a multitude of zappers, sprays and a 24/7 propane fueled mosquito magnet machine.
Lee Coel, who shot and killed an elderly woman when he fired real bullets -- instead of blanks -- at her during a police class is a former Miramar officer with a troubled record. This year, he was sued after he ordered his K-9 to attack a bicyclist. The attack was recorded.