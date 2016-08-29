Police speak out on girl's shooting

Officer Henry Ortega of the Miami Police Department invited his girlfriend to come on stage after being honored as officer of the month in a ceremony. “I thank you, and today I want to ask you,” he said before pulling a ring box out of his pocket and dropping to his knee. “Rosie, will you marry me?”
A Publix employee was washing the outside windows of a Miramar store about an hour before the store was set to open Monday morning when a man with a gun approached him. The gunman forced the employee inside the store and into an office where another employee was working. That's when he demanded the employees open the safe and fill a bag with cash.
Miami Beach sanitation workers ramped up efforts to eliminate potential mosquito breeding grounds in the wake of news that Zika cases have been identified in the region’s tourism capital. Workers with pressure washers pushed stagnant water into gutters with 250-degree water to kill anything living in it. Sanitation trucks with vacuums sucked up water and debris. Larvicide pellets are being thrown into stormwater drains.
Austin Harrouff is shown in this surveillance video inside of Duffy’s restaurant in Jupiter before he stormed out, trekked three and a half miles in the August heat to brutally attack a middle-aged couple, John Stevens and Michelle Mishcon Stevens, whom he encountered in their garage hangout in their Tequesta home.
A condensed and narrated version of the Miami Herald building security camera footage showing the face-eating attack on a homeless man in Miami in May 2012. The killing of a Martin County couple in August 2016 has drawn comparisons to the earlier case.
Hialeah, Fla., police confirm on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, the arrest of longtime fugitive Anibal Mustelier, who is accused of engineering the failed murder attempts of a Bay of Pigs veteran, and of masterminding a daring Brickell bank heist.
Tracy Towle Humphrey's concern about an outbreak of Zika near her Upper Eastside Miami neighborhood, especially while being six-months pregnant, inspired her and her husband to outfit their home and yard with a multitude of zappers, sprays and a 24/7 propane fueled mosquito magnet machine.