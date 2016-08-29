Police speak out on girl's shooting

An 8-year-old girl and her father were shot on Sunday in Miami-Dade County.
Surveillance video shows armed robbery of Publix store

A Publix employee was washing the outside windows of a Miramar store about an hour before the store was set to open Monday morning when a man with a gun approached him. The gunman forced the employee inside the store and into an office where another employee was working. That's when he demanded the employees open the safe and fill a bag with cash.

Miami Beach sanitation workers ramp up mosquito prevention efforts

Miami Beach sanitation workers ramped up efforts to eliminate potential mosquito breeding grounds in the wake of news that Zika cases have been identified in the region’s tourism capital. Workers with pressure washers pushed stagnant water into gutters with 250-degree water to kill anything living in it. Sanitation trucks with vacuums sucked up water and debris. Larvicide pellets are being thrown into stormwater drains.

Zapping Zika fears during pregnancy

Tracy Towle Humphrey's concern about an outbreak of Zika near her Upper Eastside Miami neighborhood, especially while being six-months pregnant, inspired her and her husband to outfit their home and yard with a multitude of zappers, sprays and a 24/7 propane fueled mosquito magnet machine.

