Father, young daughter shot in Miami drive-by shooting

A man and his 8-year-old daughter have both been shot outside of a home during a drive-by shooting in Miami.
Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez tells news outlets that the girl was shot once in the head and was "clinging to life" Sunday evening. Police late Sunday wouldn't comment on her condition.
Perez says the 32-year-old father was shot multiple times in the torso and was in stable condition.
Authorities say the two were shot in a yard when at least two men pulled up in a black sedan and began shooting at the father Sunday evening.
Police don't have anyone in custody. They say is too early to say whether the shooting was related to another shooting over the weekend in which two people were killed at a wake.
Comments