'There is no other Everglades like this in the world'

The A.R.M. Loxahatchee NWR is approximately 144,000 acres of northern Everglades and cypress swamp, protecting the integrity of the remaining Everglades ecosystem. The film features the tranquility of this exquisite area, its abundant birdlife, rare plants, science and research projects, and the partnerships and programs with schoolchildren and the community surrounding the refuge. The film also highlights one of the newest Urban Wildlife Refuge Partnerships, the Pine Jog Environmental Education Center at Florida Atlantic University.