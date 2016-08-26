Police fight to arrest DUI suspect

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office shared dramatic video of police fighting to arrest a DUI suspect in Vero Beach after a high-speed chase.
Indian River County Sheriff's Office

Florida

Surveillance video shows armed robbery of Publix store

A Publix employee was washing the outside windows of a Miramar store about an hour before the store was set to open Monday morning when a man with a gun approached him. The gunman forced the employee inside the store and into an office where another employee was working. That's when he demanded the employees open the safe and fill a bag with cash.

Florida

Gator takes stroll through Florida

An alligator taking a stroll through the yard of a home in Land O' Lakes, Florida, was caught on camera on Monday. The gator, first spotted lounging casually in a neighbor's driveway, got up and wandered off when Randy Spencer appeared at the scene with his camera.

Florida

Miami Beach sanitation workers ramp up mosquito prevention efforts

Miami Beach sanitation workers ramped up efforts to eliminate potential mosquito breeding grounds in the wake of news that Zika cases have been identified in the region’s tourism capital. Workers with pressure washers pushed stagnant water into gutters with 250-degree water to kill anything living in it. Sanitation trucks with vacuums sucked up water and debris. Larvicide pellets are being thrown into stormwater drains.

Health News

Zapping Zika fears during pregnancy

Tracy Towle Humphrey's concern about an outbreak of Zika near her Upper Eastside Miami neighborhood, especially while being six-months pregnant, inspired her and her husband to outfit their home and yard with a multitude of zappers, sprays and a 24/7 propane fueled mosquito magnet machine.

Florida

Punta Gorda police officer lets K9 loose on bicyclist

Lee Coel, who shot and killed an elderly woman when he fired real bullets -- instead of blanks -- at her during a police class is a former Miramar officer with a troubled record. This year, he was sued after he ordered his K-9 to attack a bicyclist. The attack was recorded.

