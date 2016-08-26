Police fight to arrest DUI suspect

A Publix employee was washing the outside windows of a Miramar store about an hour before the store was set to open Monday morning when a man with a gun approached him. The gunman forced the employee inside the store and into an office where another employee was working. That's when he demanded the employees open the safe and fill a bag with cash.
An alligator taking a stroll through the yard of a home in Land O' Lakes, Florida, was caught on camera on Monday. The gator, first spotted lounging casually in a neighbor's driveway, got up and wandered off when Randy Spencer appeared at the scene with his camera.
Miami Beach sanitation workers ramped up efforts to eliminate potential mosquito breeding grounds in the wake of news that Zika cases have been identified in the region’s tourism capital. Workers with pressure washers pushed stagnant water into gutters with 250-degree water to kill anything living in it. Sanitation trucks with vacuums sucked up water and debris. Larvicide pellets are being thrown into stormwater drains.
Austin Harrouff is shown in this surveillance video inside of Duffy’s restaurant in Jupiter before he stormed out, trekked three and a half miles in the August heat to brutally attack a middle-aged couple, John Stevens and Michelle Mishcon Stevens, whom he encountered in their garage hangout in their Tequesta home.
Hialeah, Fla., police confirm on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, the arrest of longtime fugitive Anibal Mustelier, who is accused of engineering the failed murder attempts of a Bay of Pigs veteran, and of masterminding a daring Brickell bank heist.
Tracy Towle Humphrey's concern about an outbreak of Zika near her Upper Eastside Miami neighborhood, especially while being six-months pregnant, inspired her and her husband to outfit their home and yard with a multitude of zappers, sprays and a 24/7 propane fueled mosquito magnet machine.
Lee Coel, who shot and killed an elderly woman when he fired real bullets -- instead of blanks -- at her during a police class is a former Miramar officer with a troubled record. This year, he was sued after he ordered his K-9 to attack a bicyclist. The attack was recorded.
A 73-year-old woman, named by police as Mary Knowlton, was shot dead during a police training exercise in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Tuesday. Punta Gorda Police Chief Tom Lewis said in a press conference that his entire department was "absolutely devastated" and that the officer involved had been placed on administrative leave, pending an independent investigation.
An officer driving an unmarked police car heard the cries of a kitten coming from the grille of his car and drove straight to the department’s fleet management. It took technicians about an hour to rescue the kitten, and it is now up for adoption at Miami-Dade Animal Services.