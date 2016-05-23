Family’s house filled with feces and roaches, and even cops were horrified

Talk about a house of horrors: thousands of roaches, urine-soaked floors, piles of human feces, mounds of trash.
That’s what deputies found inside a couple’s home, according to the Palm Beach Post, and that’s the cleanup job relatives were faced with over the weekend.
Two children were found living in the home without air conditioning or running water, along with their parents, Travis and Robin Royall, CBS12 reported. Arriving cops last week “couldn’t believe their eyes” at the state of the house, according to the report.
Cockroaches were crawling all across the walls and floors and roach eggs and dead bugs covered filled fridge shelves and drawers, according to the sheriff’s report after deputies visited the Lake Worth area home.
"When I opened the fridge, you could barely see the bottom of the drawers and shelves due to the amount of dead cockroaches, bugs and cockroach eggs," the deputy wrote in a report. "When I opened the oven, about 100 cockroaches fell down and began scattering. The oven was full of discarded food and appeared to not have been cleaned for years."
The Royalls face charges of child neglect. They have a history with the state Department of Children and Families.
Relatives cleaned out the home on Saturday. They released a statement to the Palm Beach Post:
“We would like to thank our friends, family and members of the community for their kind words and support during this difficult time. The children are thriving, safe and staying with a family member. We are fully cooperating with the Department of Children and Families and will continue to do so throughout this ordeal. We encourage DCF to take a very proactive role in this case and we will comply with their requirements. We ask that you please respect the privacy of the children not only for their safety but also so the family can work to heal.”
