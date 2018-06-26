Florida woman was missing in the forest for days. Cops say she hid from searchers

A woman was missing for four days after her truck became stuck in Tiger Bay State Forest, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
Nikki Shriver, 30, of Deltona, was found in the forest around 5:26 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.
Detectives had been searching the woods near the Tiger Bay Wildlife Management area where Shriver's 1997 tan Toyota pickup got stuck on Friday.
Shriver called 9-1-1 to report her truck was stuck around 5 a.m. Friday, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.
On Tuesday morning, detectives returned to the area and turned on their sirens.
Shriver emerged from the woods about a mile south of where investigators found her vehicle Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. She was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach for evaluation. The sheriff's office Facebook post noted no major injuries were evident.
Shriver told officials in an initial interview she ran and hid from search parties because "she was paranoid and feared someone else was looking for her," according to the sheriff's office. The Tuesday morning interview between Shriver and investigators was short with few details "due to her level of exhaustion."
Detectives, however, were told the 30-year-old woman had "some survivalist background" and spent some in the woods previously, the Facebook post noted.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission assisted the Volusia County Sheriff's Office in the search for Shriver.
