This man took a 70 mph ride on the hood of a car on I-95. It was captured on video.

This man gave new meaning to the phrase "hold on for dear life."
A driver on Interstate 95 captured video of a man lying on the hood of a speeding car grasping the top of the hood with one hand and talking on a cellphone with the other.
"We are mid highway," said the driver, whose Twitter post of the video had amassed more than 400,000 views by Monday evening. "He's riding on the hood like it's no big deal. This is f***ing crazy."
Daniel Midah, the driver, told the Miami New Times that he was close to the Ives Dairy Road exit in the southbound lanes Sunday night when he spotted the Mercedes in the express lanes.
In the video, the man, who was wearing a white tank top and black shorts, is flat on his stomach as the car speeds by in the right express lane. The driver shows his own speedometer at 70 mph.
Joe Sanchez, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said the department has received a copy of the video, but was not given a tag number.
"We are looking into it," he said. Sanchez said if caught, the driver and hood-rider could be cited for a moving violation.
"Right now we just have a video of someone holding on for dear life," he said. "This was incredibly dangerous and could have ended a lot differently."
