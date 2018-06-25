Evacuations underway after 10-foot sinkhole opens up in Florida neighborhood

Pasco County Fire Rescue is currently at the scene of a depression in the ground behind mobile homes in Moon Lake.
Emergency officials responded to the 11790 block of Pearl Drive on Monday afternoon where the depression was found behind two mobile homes.
The hole is described to be approximately 15 x 15 and 10 feet deep.
Pasco County Emergency Management has called for the voluntary evacuation of six homes in the immediate area. Residents in four of the homes, officials said, have chosen to evacuate. One home is vacant and residents in the sixth home have chosen not to leave.
The depression is on private property and emergency officials are awaiting a building inspector to evaluate the homes in the area.
This is a developing story.
