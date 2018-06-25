Infant drowns during a bath with her mother. Mom had fallen ill, cops say

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the drowning of an infant that occurred in unincorporated St. Petersburg on Sunday.
The drowning, which deputies are calling accidental in nature, occurred around 2:45 p.m. at a residence in the 5900 block of Dunfries Street North, according to a news release.
Detectives say Sureka Sivalingam, 32, prepared a bath for her two-month-old daughter Kavina Navanetharaj by placing a transportable infant bathtub into the residential bathtub and filling the infant tub with water. Sivalingam then climbed into the residential tub, which was void of water.
Almost an hour later, a family member went into the bathroom to check on Sivalingam and found her unresponsive in the residential tub and the baby submerged in the infant tub.
A family member pulled Navanetharaj from the water and performed CPR on her until Lealman Fire Rescue personnel arrived on the scene.
The mother and daughter were transported to St. Petersburg General Hospital, where Navanetharaj was pronounced dead at 5:11 p.m. and Sivalingam was later treated and released.
Detectives say Sivalingam suffered a medical episode that caused her to lose consciousness while bathing her daughter. The investigation is ongoing.
