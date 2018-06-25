Plane looses power, crashes into ditch at in Orlando, reports say

A plane is in a ditch outside an Orlando airport, according to reports Monday morning.
A Cessna twin-engine plane lost power and crashed into a ditch at Orlando Executive Airport shortly after 8 a.m., according to WKMG News 6.
None of the four people on board were injured in the crash, WESH 2 News reported. A hazmat team is at the scene to address a minor fuel leak.
The Orlando Sentinel reported the plane was en route to Winston-Salem, N.C., citing flightaware.com. Runway 7 at the airport is closed while the area is being cleared.
