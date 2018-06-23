Activists march to protest the separation of immigrant families

Hundreds marched toward the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unacompanied Children Saturday protesting the separation of immigrant families at the U.S. Mexico border.
By
Weather disturbance coming to Florida

Latest News

Weather disturbance coming to Florida

Meteorologists are tracking another disturbance near the Gulf of Mexico early Monday morning that will likely bring rain to Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. A flood warning for Manatee County was also extended.