Activists march to protest the separation of immigrant families

Toll booth surveillance video shows a violent crash that occurred last Sunday, near St. Cloud, in Osceola County, on the Florida Turnpike. The crash victim miraculously survived and was later released from an area hospital.
A group of kids decided to fish in the floodwater at their house in Palm City, Florida, on Sunday, May 20, after days of heavy rain lead to street flooding. The kids said they caught a fish, but it snapped off the end of their line.
Four new sinkholes opened in The Villages, Florida, on Monday, May 21, in a neighborhood that had already had evacuations, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.
Several sinkholes opened on February 15, forcing the evacuation of two residences.
Meteorologists are tracking another disturbance near the Gulf of Mexico early Monday morning that will likely bring rain to Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. A flood warning for Manatee County was also extended.
PGA golfer Lucas Glover and his wife Krista spoke with a 911 operator several times Saturday night during their fight over his lackluster performance at The Players Championship, which ended with Krista’s arrest.