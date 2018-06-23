Shake-A-Leg provides sailing experience for children

In this June 15, 2018, photo, campers from Shake-A-Leg Miami, an organization that works with children and adults with physical, developmental, and economic challenges, sail in Biscayne Bay, off Coral Gables, Fla. Harry Horgan has made clear his commitment to helping children of all abilities and walks of life: As co-founder and president of Shake-A-Leg Miami, he has spent nearly 30 years getting children into boats and out onto Biscayne Bay. Miami Herald via AP Ellis Rua