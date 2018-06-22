33 children, 3 adults taken to the hospital after getting sick at a Florida 4-H camp

More than 30 people, including children, were taken to Florida hospitals after becoming sick at a camp in Lake Placid, according to Highlands County Fire and Rescue officials.
Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Highlands County Fire and Rescue officials tweeted they were responding to Clover Leaf 4H camp where several children were sick. In a final count provided just before midnight, EMS crews took 33 children and three adults to local hospitals for evaluation. None were believed to be seriously ill.
According to WFLA News Channel 8, one child passed out, but most suffered from nausea.
The cause of the illness has not yet been determined. The Health Department is investigating.
A county spokesman told WTSP 10 News the area where most of the patients became sick was blocked off.
An interim associate state 4-H program leader, Heather Kent, told WTSP there were about 120 children enrolled in the camp ranging in age from 8 to 15 years old. Children attended the camp from Sarasota, Charlotte Desoto, Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, according to HCFR.
"We have been focusing on the well-being and safety of the youth who have fallen ill," Kent said. "In addition we are communicating with their families first and foremost."
She added nothing of this magnitude has ever happened at any camp.
Comments