3 Florida police officials busted for falsifying work hours

Authorities say three Florida police officials have either lost their job or been demoted for falsifying work hours.
A St. Petersburg Police news release says a command review board sustained allegations this week against Lt. Dennis Bolender, Lt. Cleven Wyatt and Lt. Cynthia Davis. Bolender chose to retire before the conclusion of the board, while Wyatt and Davis were demoted two steps to officer.
Officials say the department's professional standards office received an anonymous tip about three lieutenants in January. A review of payroll and time-sheet data, which only went back six months, found that all three lieutenants had claimed work time when they were not properly checked on, outside of their assigned work area and driving to and from work.
