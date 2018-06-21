Investigation finds three police lieutenants lied on their time cards

Two St. Petersburg police lieutenants were demoted after an investigation fpimd they were falsifying time cards and another retired before the investigation was complete, according to reports.
St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway told Spectrum Bay News 9 the investigation into of Dennis Bolender, Cleven Wyatts and Cynthia Davis was launched after the department received an anonymous tip in January.
Investigators reviewed electronic time cards, paper check-off sheets, entry swipe cards, mobile positioning systems on laptops and the automated vehicle locators. They found Bolender, Wyatt and Davis claimed hours while "not properly checked in, were outside their assigned work area, and when they were driving to and from work," logging more time than they worked, according to WTSP 10 News.
The department reviewed electronic data going back to August 2017, six months from when they got the tip. Officials said they do not know if the problem went back further, Bay News 9 reported.
Holloway told Bay News 9 sometimes it was "only a matter of minutes," and while it's not about money it's a "big deal" for those who are "supposed to be in charge."
The department completed the review Wednesday, according to WTSP. Bolender retired before the review was finished. Wyatt and Davis were both demoted to officers.
"It's very frustrating because I want them here to help these young officers to lead them the correct way, and they weren't doing that," Holloway told WTSP.
He went on to tell the television news station the three former lieutenants would say they were working overtime when their vehicles were at their homes. Wyatt and Davis will no longer be able to take department vehicles home.
