'There's the death roll!' Watch a Florida cop wrangle an 'uncooperative' alligator

It was an exciting day for two law enforcement officials in Pinellas County on Florida's west coast on Tuesday.
In video posted to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, you can see an officer poking at some grass with a wrangling tool at a small alligator hiding in some bushes outside a home.
"Corporal Trautman and Deputy Van Worp Jr. responded when an unwanted visitor showed up on a woman's front door step," read the post.
"He's probably more scared of you than you are of him," says one of the officers in the clip.
A woman answers, sounding concerned, saying she thought that the reptile would be killed if it's caught.
The officer is able to get a hold of the thrashing gator's midsection with the stick, which has a rope attached in a noose shape at the end.
"There's the death roll!" says the officer, who captures the alligator, still wrestling wildly, attempting to escape.
A "death roll" refers to the spinning move an alligator makes to subdue its prey.
"They'll roll under the water violently, possibly tearing a limb. The person then could either drown or die of blood loss," Todd Hardwick, a South Florida alligator trapper, told The Miami Herald in a story on how to escape an alligator attack.
"The young alligator was not very cooperative with deputies," continues the humorous post. "Corporal Trautman gave the alligator a trespass warning and a personal escort to his new home near Lake Seminole."
The reptile does indeed look cooperative later as it sits calmly on an officer's lap in the squad car. Its mouth is taped shut.
