An alligator went for a swim off a Florida beach. Then it did something else.

"First time I've ever seen it on Big Hickory Preserve," Capt. Jessica DeGraw told WTVT-TV, adding that after it had enough of the water, it came ashore and took a stroll on the beach.
Even alligators need a little summer break. But the occurrence is indeed rare.
These animals are not meant to thrive in saltwater, as they lack the glands that can pump sodium out of their bodies, according to Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute. The Gulf is saltwater.
As many Floridians know, alligators are usually found in swamps, marshes, lakes, rivers and canals.
