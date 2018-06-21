Mom charged with DUI manslaughter in death of son

A 31-year-old Florida mother has been accused of DUI manslaughter more than a year after her 4-year-old child was killed when her car collided with a pickup truck.
Jennifer Elizabeth King was arrested Tuesday and remains in jail on a $100,000 bond. Her son Jason Gallion died in the November 2016 crash in north Florida.
A Florida Highway Patrol report says King lost control of the car, veered onto the highway's shoulder and then over-corrected, crossing into the path of the truck.
Authorities say the boy died at the scene. King and the other driver both sustained serious injuries.
The Florida Times-Union reports blood toxicology revealed positive results for methamphetamine and amphetamine.
A lawyer isn't listed on jail records. Her next court date is scheduled for July 25.
