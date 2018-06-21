Video give glimpse into Homestead immigrant facility where children are being held

The children sat at long tables, eating eggs, cereal and drinking juice. The walls were decorated with artwork seemingly created by children. The boys and girls — separated by gender — walked in straight lines to their classrooms.
These were a few of the images released in a video by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services late Wednesday night, giving the first glimpse into life at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, where 1,200 immigrant children are being housed, including dozens of children separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The video comes a day after three Democratic Florida lawmakers — U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman, and Florida House Rep. Kionne McGhee — were denied entry into the facility.
The 5-minute video, produced at U.S. taxpayer expense, according to the film credits, paints a rosy picture of the facility.
The video begins with children painting on pieces of cardboard with bright colors, then pans to artwork on the walls before zooming in on a piece of notebook paper with a math lesson.
The images show kids living in an institutional setting, with beige buildings and metal bunk beds lined up like a barrack.
The video covered the basics: food, education, sports and kids getting checkups.
The timing of the video comes amid a growing outcry of President Donald Trump's decision to separate immigrant children from their parents, who, since April, have been arrested and prosecuted after trying to cross the border illegally. Over the past few days, Pope Francis, Republican leaders and two-thirds of Americans, according to the latest polls, have vociferously denounced Trump's zero-tolerance policy.
Since the policy began, more than 2,000 children have been separated from their parents and are being housed in shelters for children being run by HHS.
Before this policy, immigrant families, especially those seeking asylum, would come to the United States and typically would be allowed to stay while their immigration claims were processed.
On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order that called for keeping families together. The order did not, however, address families who have already been separated.
