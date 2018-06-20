HHS releases video of Homestead minor shelter

The Department of Health and Human Services released video it claims is from the shelter in Homestead where 1,200 immigrant children are being held, including dozens separated from their parents.
Weather disturbance coming to Florida

Meteorologists are tracking another disturbance near the Gulf of Mexico early Monday morning that will likely bring rain to Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. A flood warning for Manatee County was also extended.

Florida deputy saves baby's life

A Marion County sheriff's deputy in Florida is credited with saving a 3-month-old baby's life after a desperate mother flagged him down when her baby stopped breathing.