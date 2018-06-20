Miami schools chief: Why didn't feds tell us about immigrant children in Homestead?

Alberto Carvalho is miffed.
Breaking from its usual practice, the federal government sent more than 1,000 immigrant kids to a shelter in southern Miami-Dade County and didn't tell him.
As superintendent of Miami-Dade public schools, it's Carvalho's responsibility to provide an education to all youths within his jurisdiction. He cited that part of the Florida Constitution in a letter he sent to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen asking her what the district should do to educate those children.
"We should at least provide these children with the dignity of some connection with caring adults and access to educational services," he wrote, asking who his office should contact, "to ensure that these children, currently residing within Miami-Dade, receive the educational services to which they are constitutionally entitled and which we are morally obligated to provide."
Carvalho told the Miami Herald he learned of the Homestead facility reopening to shelter 1,200 immigrant children, including dozens who had been separated from their parents, through media reports.
He said when waves of undocumented youths arrived in the past, including when hundreds of unaccompanied children — primarily from Honduras — arrived four years ago, the federal government or local institutions communicated "directly or indirectly" how the district should provide them with educational services.
In his letter to Nielsen, Carvalho cited the Florida Constitution, which states that it is a "paramount duty of the state to make adequate provision for the education of all children residing within its borders." He had not heard back from Nielsen or anyone from the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday morning.
"My question is, what is different with these kids who apparently have gone through the same harrowing experience, compounded by the terrifying experience of being forcibly separated from their parents?" Carvalho said. "I don’t know what’s happening in that site in Homestead. We were not notified in its reopening. I do not know what educational provisions are in place there."
Carvalho said the school district continues to staff Catholic Charities’ Msgr. Bryan Walsh Children’s Village, formerly known as Boys Town, a facility that houses 130 unaccompanied minors in Cutler Bay, with five teachers, and His House in Miami Gardens, which started accepting immigrant children four years ago, with seven teachers and counseling support staff to serve 150 students.
But Carvalho said he couldn't speak to tending to unaccompanied youth previously held at the Homestead facility under the Obama administration two years ago. He said his staff was notified by the government via email that educational services had been contracted out.
"That was a site that was never indicated to us as requiring educational services," he said. "To the extent that some young people were housed there at some point, we were not notified of that, nor were educational services provided through Miami-Dade schools."
Although the traditional school year ended June 7 for Miami-Dade's public school students, Carvalho pointed out that it appears some children arrived at the Homestead shelter before the end of the school year, which would violate their rights to an education. He added that students who are entitled to summer services include English language learners.
Eventually, these children will transition through the foster care system and into public schools, Carvalho said.
In 2014, the School Board sought additional federal funding after 300 mostly Honduran students arrived within three months. Carvalho said he would work with the local congressional delegation to seek that same support.
"We have the experience and most importantly the skill and will to do this," he said. "All we need is a degree of federal cooperation."
Carvalho, who came to the United States as an unaccompanied minor from Portugal, said the children in the Homestead shelter and in other facilities in the country are being used as pawns, referencing the uproar over separating families who illegally cross the U.S. border.
"The politics appear to be different now," Carvalho said, adding that there is a "lack of desire to use Miami-Dade County Public Schools to ensure that these kids are getting a free public education as that is their right in the state of Florida."
Two Miami-Dade School Board members introduced items in support of Carvalho's letter and encouraging lawmakers to end the practice of separating families at the border at a board meeting Wednesday. As the former item was discussed, chair Perla Tabares Hantman announced that President Donald Trump had signed an executive order to end the separation policy.
The board and audience clapped, and the items were amended to request notification for any present or future centers.
