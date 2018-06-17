Mother campaigns for improved next-of-kin notification

Christine Olson was given no information about a motorcycle crash involving her daughter.
On the night of Dec. 7, 2005, around 7 p.m. or so, Christine Olson was home, watching TV and eating ice cream. She had no idea her daughter was dead.
Tiffiany Olson was on the back of her boyfriend's motorcycle, traveling north on U.S. Highway 19 in Palmetto when the cycle was struck by a drunken driver. She flew 93 feet, suffered a broken neck and died instantly. Her boyfriend died 30 minutes later.
It wasn't until 11:20 p.m. when Christine's son Derek called. A friend had contacted him, he told his mother, and said there may have been an accident. They had to get to Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Christine Olson, however, was given no information about a possible accident involving her daughter at the hospital. She called other local hospitals as well, but was unable to find an answer. Finally, a hospital security guard was able to reach the local police department for verification.
Around 1:30 a.m., an officer arrived at the hospital and said, "Sorry, she is gone.?
Then he said, "Can you sign for this??
Christine Olson signed for a bag containing her daughter's watch, lip gloss and broken ear ring. She was told her daughter's body was at the morgue, which wouldn't be open until morning. All she could do was drive home with the bag in her lap.
Even though Christine Olson lived just 15 minutes from the accident site, it took six hours for her to be informed of her daughter's death.
That's because her daughter's driver's license did not have her current address. Law enforcement had no way of knowing her next of kin.
"We have a big problem,? she remembers thinking in the accident's aftermath. "But what if there is a solution??
Olson, a resident of Anna Maria Island, came up with an idea: What if there was a way for people to list their contact information with the state for law enforcement to use in case of a serious accident?
She took her idea to then-state Rep. Bill Galvano, and on Oct. 2, 2006 the initiative took effect. The nonprofit organization behind it is called TIFF, which stands for To Inform Families First, and it is dedicated to promoting the importance of registering contact information.
Those interested can voluntarily register on the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle website. The contact information is entered into a secure database that can only be utilized by law enforcement through a driver's license or state identification card.
In case of an accident an officer can scan the magnetic strip on the back of a driver's license and the contact information comes up on a computer.
According to the organization's website 13 million people have registered in Florida and the idea has been implemented in six states.
Olson said there are still at least 4 million Florida residents who have not registered and she has been publicly encouraging people to do so.
Recently, she appeared at a meeting of barrier island mayors in an attempt to get the word out.
She said the goal is to get every state to utilize the idea. And she is not stopping there, either.
"My goal is to take it around the world,? she said. "But we still have work to do.?
