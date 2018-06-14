Riders fall 34 feet after roller coaster derails in Daytona Beach

At least six people are injured after a roller coaster at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk derailed Thursday night, officials said.
Two of the riders fell 34 feet to the ground.
The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. when the beachside roller coaster went off track, which caused two riders to be ejected and others stuck on the ride.
As of 10 p.m., 10 riders total were rescued and six were sent to the hospital, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.
The extent of their injuries is not yet known, officials said.
This is a developing story.
