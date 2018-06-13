ESPN is honoring the Douglas coaches who died protecting students in school shooting

The three coaches who were among the many who sacrificed their lives to save students during the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be posthumously honored at one of the biggest sports awards shows next month.
ESPN announced Wednesday it will award the Best Coach Award at the 2018 ESPYs to Douglas' Aaron Feis, Chris Hixon and Scott Beigel — three faculty members killed when a former student entered the Parkland school's freshman building with a semiautomatic rifle and unleashed gunfire. Fourteen students were killed.
Alison Overholt, vice president and editor of ESPN The Magazine, said the three are being honored for "their immeasurable bravery in the face of danger and for their ultimate sacrifice to protect the lives of countless students."
Feis, 37, served as an assistant coach for the Stoneman Douglas football team and a school security guard. Students and faculty alike remembered for his kind heart and . Students told football coach Willis May that Feis pushed a female student out of the gunman's line of sight that afternoon, using himself as a human shield to protect the students he treated like his own.
Hixon, 49, was the school's athletic director and also served as the wrestling coach. He stepped in to help coach other sports when needed, too. Like Feis, Hixon wasted no time making his way toward the freshman building with the intent of disarming the shooter.
Beigel, 35, was the school's cross-country coach and a geography teacher. He died just after opening his classroom door to let students in to seek sanctuary from the shooter. One of his students said she believes the shooter bypassed the classroom when he saw Biegel lying by the door, figuring no one was inside.
The ESPYs will take place on July 18.
