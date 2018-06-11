Man reported missing after boating incident. Boy taken to hospital

A boating incident early Monday has left a 12-year-old boy and a man hurt while a second man is missing, according to reports.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials told Spectrum Bay News 9 they received a call from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office about 1:30 a.m. Monday, saying there was a boating incident at the Williams Park Boat Ramp near the U.S. 41 bridge on the Alafia River.
ABC Action News reports the vessel "appears to have substantial damage" to its windshield but FWC could not confirm what caused the incident.
Officials believe there were three people on the boat at the time of the incident, according to Bay News 9. A 12-year-old boy on board was taken to Tampa General Hospital. One man was hurt but did not need taken to the hospital. The other man is still missing.
An FWC spokeswoman told Bay News 9 the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the FWC, and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for the person reported missing from the boat.
Comments