Florida deputy leaves gun in Burger King restroom

Authorities say they're trying to find a gun that a Florida deputy left in a Burger King bathroom.
A Pasco County Sheriff's Office news release says the gun was left at the New Port Richey restaurant shortly before noon on Friday and was gone when the plainclothes detective returned 45 minutes later.
Deputies spent several hours Friday tracking down a man who appeared in surveillance video. The man was being questioned Friday evening, but the gun wasn't immediately recovered.
The sheriff's office didn't release details about how the gun was left in the bathroom.
No charges were immediately filed against the man in the video.
