A woman may have been grabbed by a gator while walking her dogs. A search is underway.

Police in Davie are currently looking for a woman who may have been dragged into a pond in Davie on Friday morning.
Officers told WSVN that they were investigating a report that she was walking her dogs near Southwest 52nd Street west of Florida’s Turnpike when she was grabbed by an alligator.
Davie Police Maj. Dale Engle told the Sun-Sentinel that the woman's dogs wouldn't leave the pond.
"One of her dogs got bit by the gator," Engle said, adding that divers are currently searching for the woman.
According to Local 10 News, the witness told police he saw the woman walking her two dogs on the path around the Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park. The two were walking in different directions and parted ways. Soon after, he saw the two dogs without the woman and one dog appeared to be severely injured. The woman was nowhere around.
Broward County Animal Care officers and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have also arrived at the scene.
This developing story will be updated as more details become available.
