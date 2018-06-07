Plane crashes in Sarasota County neighborhood; another makes emergency landing on I-75

A plane crashed in a residential neighborhood on Thursday in Sarasota County, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
The aircraft crashed on Jamestown Avenue in Englewood. Deputies have responded to the scene and preliminary information shows the pilot, who was the only occupant of the plane, was trying to take off from the nearby Buchan Airport, according to the sheriff's office.
No injuries were reported in the crash. The plane, however, is totaled, the sheriff's office reported.
The investigation will be handled by federal authorities, a tweet from the sheriff's office noted.
A separate small plane made an emergency landing Thursday on Interstate 75 near Gainesville, tying up traffic, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.
The small plane landed in the northbound lanes near mile marker 382 around noon, tweets from the sheriff's office showed.
