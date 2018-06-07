A Florida mom is on the cover of People next to a duchess after sharing weight loss story

Rachel Saintfort had a goal to lose weight and it landed her on the cover of a magazine.
She lost 100 pounds, and People Magazine featured the Lakeland native. Saintfort appeared on the cover, pictured next to the Duchess of Sussex. She's also seen online in the 2018 "How We Lost 100 Pounds" feature.
When Saintfort learned she would be on the cover, she was proud and called it the "highlight of her career," in an interview with Spectrum Bay News 9.
"I was just so proud. You know it just hit me finally that I did it. And you know it caught the eye of the biggest magazine in America and I am so overwhelmed," Saintfort told the television station.
Saintfort told People she weighed 200 pounds in high school, and gained more weight in college, but she was "blessed to be a confident person." Her highest weight was 291 pounds in 2007 after her daughter's birth.
Her weight-loss journey started after her daughter, now 10, told her a classmate called Saintfort "fat."
"At that time it hit me that my daughter is suffering because of my selfish ways," Saintfort told Bay News 9.
Saintfort stopped eating fast food and drinking soda and started exercising every day with a goal of losing 100 pounds, she told People. She documented her progress on her @Ms100Lbs Instagram page. Saintfort told Bay News 9 People magazine staffers found her through her Instagram account.
In less than a year, Saintfort reached her goal and has now lost a total of 121 pounds.
"I cried," she told People. "It was an amazing feeling."
Her journey was not always easy, she said. Saintfort told the magazine she would "mess up" and eat a burger. But no matter how many times she messed up, she said she realized she did not quit.
Saintfort is one of 63 people featured on People's website telling their weight loss inspiration stories.
Her recognition has not stopped with People Magazine. Saintfort also appeared as a guest on Good Morning America and was featured alongside other women on "Inside Edition." The City of Lakeland also acknowledged her success by giving her a key to the city, according to Bay News 9.
"Some advice I would give to others is to do this for you, never stop fighting for you, and no one owes you anything, but you owe yourself everything," Saintfort wrote to GMA.
Now down more than 100 pounds, Saintfort, a case worker and a singer, hopes to get a record deal. She's looking to lose a few more pounds but is focusing on her album and maintaining her weight, Saintfort told Bay News 9.
