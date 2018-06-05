'All the signs were there.' On video, guard says school knew Parkland shooter posed threat

School security monitor recalls encounter with school shooter Prosecutors on Tuesday released a video-recorded statement of Andrew Medina, an unarmed school security monitor who was the first to encounter shooter Nikolas Cruz during the Feb. 14 massacre. Broward State Attorney's Office ×

SHARE COPY LINK Prosecutors on Tuesday released a video-recorded statement of Andrew Medina, an unarmed school security monitor who was the first to encounter shooter Nikolas Cruz during the Feb. 14 massacre. Broward State Attorney's Office