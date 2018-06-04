A Tampa police officer found a 5.5-foot alligator with three legs while on patrol, according to a Facebook post on the Tampa Police Department's page.
What has three legs and tried to cross a Tampa road? Hint: It wasn't the cop

By Sara Nealeigh

June 04, 2018 08:14 AM

It was an encounter of the three-legged kind between a Tampa police officer and an alligator over the weekend.

An officer who has worked for Tampa police for about a year came across a 5.5-foot alligator with three legs while on patrol, according to a Facebook post on the Tampa Police Department's page late Sunday.

In photos attached to the post, it appears the gator is missing its left front leg.

Officer Wells came from a department in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in February 2017, the Facebook post noted. When Wells saw the gator, he called Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for assistance.

According to WFLA News Channel 8, trappers were sent to the scene to capture the gator.

"Officer Wells, welcome to Florida," the post read.

