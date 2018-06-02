More people than ever live in downtown Miami

In this Monday, May 28, 2018 photo, Brickell Resident Angie Salazar enjoys taking her grandson on a bicycle ride in the neighborhood of Brickell in downtown Miami. New analysis of Greater Downtown Miami demographics by the Miami Downtown Development Authority, which uses data from the U.S. Census, shows the population in Greater Downtown Miami has hit an all-time high of 92,235, a 65 percent jump from 2000-2010 and another 38 percent increase from 2010-2018. Miami Herald via AP Sam Navarro