Florida

Utility worker dies beneath manhole

The Associated Press

June 02, 2018 03:01 AM

CAPE CORAL, Fla.

Authorities say a utility worker died while working beneath a manhole in Florida.

The News-Press reports that man, whose name wasn't immediately released, died Friday afternoon in Cape Coral. The Southwest Utilities employee had been installing a new water and sewer line.

Police spokesman Dana Coston says it wasn't clear whether the man had fallen into the hole or had suffered a medical problem while in the hole.

Witnesses say paramedics spent almost two hours working to recover the body, which had been submerged under water.

