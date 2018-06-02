Girl who lost legs advises new amputee: her mom

In a May 8, 2018 photo, Nicole Del Corpo-Nugent, 37, left, and her daughter Ireland Nugent, 7, of Palm Harbor, visit at their home moments after Ireland arrived home from attending classes at Sutherland Elementary School, where she is in second grade. Ireland lost both her lower legs in a riding lawn mower accident five years ago. Ireland has inspired Nicole after she endured her own amputation last year due to osteomyelitis - a rare and serious infection of the bone. The Tampa Bay Times via AP Douglas R. Clifford