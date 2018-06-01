Seeking a new adventure in midlife, Miami tennis coach plans to fly — without a plane

Miami tennis coach turns 50 and now is training to become a wingsuit pilot Mike Ramirez, a tennis coach living in North Miami Beach, recently turned 50 and began training to become a wingsuit pilot. Ramirez's goal is to complete 200 skydives in three months, a requirement to train with wingsuits. Daniel A. Varela ×

