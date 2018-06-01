City of Miami Beach Fire Fighters extinguished a fire reported at the elevators shaft in a building located at 3621 Collins Ave, early morning on Friday, June 1, 2018.
Woman jumps from the third floor of her Miami Beach apartment building during fire

June 01, 2018 07:38 AM

A woman is fighting for her life as an early-morning apartment fire Friday shut down a stretch of Collins Avenue northbound in Miami Beach between 36th and 37th streets.

The fire in the six-story building at 3621 Collins Avenue started around 4 a.m. in an elevator shaft, according to officials.

The building was evacuated early Friday morning and, by 7 a.m. ,flames were out but crews remained on the scene.

According to WPLG Local 10, a woman is in critical but stable condition at Jackson Memorial's Ryder Trauma Center after she jumped from the third floor as Miami Beach Fire attempted a rescue. Two other residents were transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Residents, blinded by smoke in the 30-unit building, had to feel their way out of the building and several were treated for smoke inhalation.

Residents, including Miami Herald food writer Linda Bladholm (second from left), wait outside on the street as City of Miami Beach Fire units extinguished a fire in a building located at 3621 Collins Ave., early morning on Friday, June 1, 2018.
"I just wanna go home, and I'm worried about my cat and I'm hungry," displaced resident Linda Bladholm, who has written for the Miami Herald's food section, told WPLG.

According to NBC6, arson investigators are looking into reports that a woman was allegedly seen attempting to set fire to the building.

Collins Avenue has re-opened to traffic.

