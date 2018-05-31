Car that stuck and killed a mom and child was going over 100 mph, report says

A car traveling at more than 100 mph took the life of a mother and her 2-year-old daughter on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, evidence revealed in court documents showed.

Jessica Reisinger, 24, of Jeromesville, Ohio, was pushing her daughter in a stroller while crossing Bayshore Boulevard on May 23. Hillsborough County court documents show 18-year-old Cameron Herrin was driving a 2018 Ford Mustang north on Bayshore Boulevard when he hit Reisinger and her daughter.

Reisinger died that day. Her daughter, Lillia Raubernolt was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but died the next day.

Evidence from the Mustang showed it was going 102 mph before Herrin began to hit the brakes just before the crash, according to a warrant. He has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony.

Court documents show witnesses told investigators that the Mustang and a gold Nissan were "engaged in racing behavior" just before the crash.

One woman told police she was driving around 40 mph when the gold Nissan and black Mustang sped past her. When asked if the vehicle appeared to be racing, she said that if they were not they were "certainly in a speed contest," court documents showed.

A man said the cars passed him as well and he was "certain" they were racing. He told police he saw the two cars swerve and Reisinger fly into the air.

Another witness described hearing a loud engine revving behind him and watching the two cars speed past him, changing lanes to avoid slower traffic, as he drove along the road. He heard the crash and ran over, where he saw the same two vehicles that passed him earlier. Yet another man stated the vehicles passed him too, going an estimated 60 mph, and was "100 percent certain" they were racing, court documents show.

Tristan Herrin was a passenger in the Mustang. He has been charged with unlawful racing on a highway, a first-degree misdemeanor, court documents show. A 17-year-old was identified by police as the driver of the Nissan. The Tampa Bay Times reports he also faces two counts of vehicular homicide.

All three men were taken into custody the day of the crash, Spectrum Bay News 9 reported.

The news outlet also reported the city of Tampa is lowering the speed limit on Bayshore Boulevard.