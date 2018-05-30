Baby girl, 8 months old, dies after pet dog bites her

A Miramar baby girl died Wednesday afternoon after being bitten by a pet dog, according to Miramar police.
Miramar police said they received a 911 call at 11:30 a.m. of a household pet attacking a child in the 2400 block of Kingston Drive. Miramar Fire Rescue declared the the 8-month-old girl dead on the scene.
Police said an adult female relative was taking care of the child. Of the house's three dogs, only one was involved. Police didn't have the breed of the dog. A scanner report named the breed as pit bull.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
