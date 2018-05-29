Subtropical storm Alberto whips up mini-waterspout in hotel pool

Strong winds from Subtropical atorm Alberto whipped up a mini-waterspout in a Panama City Beach hotel pool as the storm made landfall in Florida on May 28.
Justin Ray Parker via Storyful
Weather disturbance coming to Florida

Latest News

Weather disturbance coming to Florida

Meteorologists are tracking another disturbance near the Gulf of Mexico early Monday morning that will likely bring rain to Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. A flood warning for Manatee County was also extended.

Florida deputy saves baby's life

Florida

Florida deputy saves baby's life

A Marion County sheriff's deputy in Florida is credited with saving a 3-month-old baby's life after a desperate mother flagged him down when her baby stopped breathing.