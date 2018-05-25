Hours old, why was baby abandoned on the street? Cops are talking to his mom

Officials are investigating after baby was found abandoned at a Tampa intersection and say they have found the mother of the child.
A witness found the baby boy around 5 p.m. Thursday near 18th Street and 143rd Avenue in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
The baby was around 12 to 18 hours old when he was found and taken to the hospital. He was in critical but stable condition, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
The baby had no clothes or diaper and was wrapped only in a red towel, according to FOX 13.
Overnight, deputies were able to identify and find the baby's mother, according to the sheriff's office. It is unclear if she will face charges.
"They could've brought this baby to any of the fire stations, hospitals, they could have brought him to any law enforcement station, they could have even stopped a deputy on the side of the street and asked for help," Major Frank Losat of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told Bay News 9.
The investigation is ongoing.
Officials reminded the public that with the Florida Safe Haven law there are safe places to drop off babies, such as hospitals and fire stations, where parents can get help for babies, WFLA News Channel 8 reported.
The sheriff's office Child Protection Division is involved in the investigation. The baby will be placed in the custody of the sheriff's office, depending on his condition.
