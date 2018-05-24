A memorial has been set up for Jessica Reisinger, 24, who was struck and killed by a speeding vehicle on the roadway on Wednesday. Her 21-month-old baby died on Thursday from her injuries.
Toddler dies one day after street racing crash that killed her mother

By Samantha Putterman

May 24, 2018 08:42 PM

The 21-month-old toddler who was struck by a speeding vehicle that killed her mother on Wednesday in Tampa has died.

Her mother, 24-year-old Jessica Reisinger, of Jeromesville, Ohio, died at the hospital shortly after the incident on Bayshore Boulevard. A Mustang in the middle of a street race struck her as she crossed the road with her daughter inside of a stroller.

The incident took place around 11:43 a.m. at the Knights Avenue intersection.

The baby girl was also taken to the hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries on Thursday, according to SSpectrum Bay News 9.

Three people were arrested Wednesday after police said that the car was racing another vehicle when it struck Reisinger and her child.

Cameron Coyle Herrin, 18, Tristan Christopher Herrin, 20, and a 17-year-old were taken into custody.

A gofundme account has been set up to assist Reisinger's family.

