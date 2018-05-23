A mother pushing a stroller on a Tampa street was struck and killed. Her child is in the hospital after the crash.
Florida

Mom killed when car hit her while pushing a stroller. Her child is in the hospital

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

May 23, 2018 03:39 PM

A woman is dead and her child left in serious condition after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday, according to reports.

Tampa police told ABC Action News a mother pushing her 2-year-old child in a stroller was struck at the intersection of Bayshore Boulevard and Knights Avenue in Tampa on Wednesday afternoon.

Both were sent to the hospital with serious injuries, but the mother did not survive. The child was listed in serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, WTSP reported. Bayshore Boulevard between Bayview and Wallcraft was closed while police investigate.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

