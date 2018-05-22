Florida kids fish in flooded roadway after heavy rain

A group of kids decided to fish in the floodwater at their house in Palm City, Florida, on Sunday, May 20, after days of heavy rain lead to street flooding. The kids said they caught a fish, but it snapped off the end of their line.
David Frederickson via Storyful
