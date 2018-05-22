Drone video shows new sinkholes in Florida neighborhood

Four new sinkholes opened in The Villages, Florida, on Monday, May 21, in a neighborhood that had already had evacuations, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Several sinkholes opened on February 15, forcing the evacuation of two residences.
Marion County Sheriff's Office via Storyful
Weather disturbance coming to Florida

Latest News

Weather disturbance coming to Florida

Meteorologists are tracking another disturbance near the Gulf of Mexico early Monday morning that will likely bring rain to Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. A flood warning for Manatee County was also extended.

Florida deputy saves baby's life

Florida

Florida deputy saves baby's life

A Marion County sheriff's deputy in Florida is credited with saving a 3-month-old baby's life after a desperate mother flagged him down when her baby stopped breathing.

Living with alligators

Florida

Living with alligators

Alligators are important to Florida’s ecosystem and are found throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants you to know that by following a few simple rules, we can co-exist with these amazing reptiles.