Drone video shows new sinkholes in Florida neighborhood
Four new sinkholes opened in The Villages, Florida, on Monday, May 21, in a neighborhood that had already had evacuations, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.
Several sinkholes opened on February 15, forcing the evacuation of two residences.
A group of kids decided to fish in the floodwater at their house in Palm City, Florida, on Sunday, May 20, after days of heavy rain lead to street flooding. The kids said they caught a fish, but it snapped off the end of their line.
Meteorologists are tracking another disturbance near the Gulf of Mexico early Monday morning that will likely bring rain to Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. A flood warning for Manatee County was also extended.
PGA golfer Lucas Glover and his wife Krista spoke with a 911 operator several times Saturday night during their fight over his lackluster performance at The Players Championship, which ended with Krista’s arrest.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor Kyle Laman is on the road to recovery. One bullet pierced his right foot during the attack, creating a gaping, grisly wound that will stop him from being able to walk normally again for at least a year.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has voted to extend, for another 20 years, special protection status for the Research Natural Area within Dry Tortugas National Park, home to an abundance of important fishery species.
Port St. Lucie police officer Matt Aubert has been dating his girlfriend, Jaymie Wilson, for 2 years. This past weekend at a Public Safety Fest, officer Aubert proposed to her during a SWAT Demo...she said YES.
Alligators are important to Florida’s ecosystem and are found throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants you to know that by following a few simple rules, we can co-exist with these amazing reptiles.