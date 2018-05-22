One dead, interstate closed after FedEx truck overturns near Tampa

One person is dead and part of Interstate 4 was closed after a semi truck crashed along I-4 near the Interstate 75 interchange Tuesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
A FedEx truck's left front tire blew out while in the outside lane of the interstate. The driver lost control of the truck, which traveled toward the median and collided with a car in the inside lane before it struck a guard rail and overturned in the median, according to FHP. The driver of the FedEx truck, a 22-year-old Tampa man, was killed in the crash.
The 19-year-old and 17-year-old Crystal Beach women in the other vehicle, a 2012 Chevrolet Volt, reported minor injuries in the crash, according to FHP.
All lanes of I-4 eastbound are closed in the area, but vehicles are able to pass on the outside shoulder of the highway.
The crash occurred around 10:26 a.m. at mile marker 7, east of U.S. 301 and not far from Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Crews are on scene.
Emergency vehicles are also blocking the left lane of I-4 west just before U.S. 301, according to Florida 511.
Traffic maps show major delays in both directions near the area of the crash.
