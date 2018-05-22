Florida's Everglades now have 1,000 fewer pythons

Python hunter Brian Hargrove, right, is helped by Marcos Fernandez, left, with the South Florida Water Management District, as they measure and weigh the 1,000th python caught in the Florida Everglades, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Homestead, Fla. The state has been paying a select group of hunters to kill the invasive snakes on state lands in South Florida since March 2017. Wilfredo Lee AP