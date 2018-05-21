The power went out at this Florida city. The 'zombie alert' came next.

A power outage in a South Florida city sparked an alert that left residents wondering if they had awakened to the end of the world.
"Power outage and zombie alert for the residents of Lake Worth and Terminus," the alert read. "There are now far less than 7,380 customers involved due to extreme zombie activity."
The alert was sent at 1:45 a.m. Sunday and referenced the fictional town threatened by zombies in AMC's television series, "The Walking Dead."
City officials confirmed the alert came from the city, but said the message was altered, WPBF reported.
Ben Kerr, communications specialist for Lake Worth, addressed the alert in a message on Lake Worth Live's Facebook Page.
"We are looking into the reports that the system mentioned zombies. I want to reiterate that Lake Worth does not have any zombie activity currently and apologize for the system message," he wrote.
He went on to say the power issue was fixed in 27 minutes.
The post led to a dozen comments poking fun of the alert.
"I was in the cone of death, and didn’t even know it. I slept straight through the entire event!!" one person wrote.
Another poster: "I feel so relieved and confident at the state of our electrical systems right in time for hurricane season.....said no one ever."
